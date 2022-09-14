PORT CHARLOTTE — A couple on Montrose Avenue were ordered to remove part of their elaborate Halloween display or potentially face fines.
John and Keri Walsh have been putting up their display for the past four years in Port Charlotte, but this year was different.
“Twelve days ago they put a notice on my door,” said John Walsh on Wednesday, referring to the Charlotte County’s code enforcement department.
“Two days ago I received a certified letter,” he said.
Walsh was ordered to remove the castle facade made of foam board or else be fined, he said.
He asked for an extension and promised he would remove the display Oct. 31, but the county wouldn’t go along with that, Walsh told The Daily Sun.
Walsh complied and he dissembled the castle, which took him all summer to build and just one day to remove.
The Walshes have abided by the order but are disputing what the county has alleged, that the foam castle was a permanent structure.
“It wasn’t a permanent structure; it was just a facade,” he said.
When Walsh went down to code enforcement and asked for a permit, he was denied one.
Charlotte County Code Enforcement manager Shawn Horton later said one must apply for a permit before putting up a structure.
Walsh contends the castle wasn’t attached to the house, but Horton said part of it was tied to the home’s eaves.
Also, Walsh said he was told the structure was “too close to the sidewalk and town property,” which he also disputed.
“It was 35 feet from the sidewalk,” he said.
Horton said the castle facade was made partially of wooden 2 by 4 structures in boxlike shapes. He said safety was the primary issue and that in the event of a hurricane, the wooden components could have been blown around the neighborhood.
He said the couple was not subject to fines before they removed the structure and that first they would have 10 days to comply or receive a notice of hearing that would take place “later in November.”
Horton said anyone building a structure from scratch has to abide by building and zoning laws under Florida statutes and obtain a permit.
For John Walsh, designing and building the Halloween display is a labor of love.
He said he always liked the holiday, and he and his wife love kids.
“For 30 years I was a pizza man — Halloween was the busiest day of the year.”
He admitted he had help putting up the display because of his heart issues, but that won’t dissuade him from making and putting up decorations to “make kids happy.”
John Walsh admits the reactions of children and adults bring him joy and are the rewards of his labor, which consumes countless hours.
Keri Walsh began a GoFundMe page with a photo of the former display. The couple are trying to raise $10,000 to pay for daily fines so they can have their castle facade back up for Halloween.
Any extra cash would go toward purchasing more Halloween items for their display.
