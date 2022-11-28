Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a Moms for Liberty event in Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a Moms for Liberty event in Tampa.

 Ryan Dailey News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court has rejected an attempt by a chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty to block restrictions that the Brevard County School Board placed on public participation at board meetings.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week upheld a district judge’s denial of a preliminary injunction against the policy, which Moms for Liberty members contend violated First Amendment rights.


