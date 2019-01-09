A tempest erupted briefly between courthouse officials and county staff who wanted to cut an expanded security entrance for the Justice Center.
Court officials in recent days met individually with county commissioners to express their objections, and on Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to put the $2 million back into the $15 million courthouse renovation project.
“Make no mistake, the removal of this part of the project is a significant error that will directly impact the security and safety for all those that use this building,” court manager Jon Embury said in a statement to the commission. “You have the power to correct the course, because the path you are being led down is at best, short sighted, and at worst, dangerous.”
Construction on the project is due to begin shortly. It has been in the works since 2017. The renovation project replaced a much larger expansion project — $36 million — that was originally proposed.
Instead of adding more towers to the 1999 structure in Punta Gorda, the remodeling project requires removing paper archives to a warehouse in mid-county, and extensively rearranging existing space to add two more courtrooms. All the work will be done while keeping the courthouse open.
County staff managing capital improvement projects reported in December that the project was coming in about $2 million over budget due to several factors, including the uncertain labor market, increasing construction prices, and the cost of working at night to avoid disrupting operations.
Capital Projects Manager Travis Mortimer acknowledged that he and his staff made their decision to eliminate the expanded pavilion without input from courthouse staff.
“The board’s adherence to budget is an overriding concern for me,” he told the Sun^p.
Mortimer said it did not appear that security would be compromised by eliminating a 1,500-square-foot, two-story-high extension of the security entrance. At most times of the day, the courthouse entrance is not busy. It can be busy on juror selection days, which could be handled by re-scheduling juror arrival, he said, or by having the public line up outside the building.
Embury told the Sun^p that he could not describe the actual security risks without revealing too much information, but court officials believe having people wait outside is a risk. Charlotte County Circuit Judge Donald Mason had joined Embury in lobbying commissioners to keep the expanded entrance.
Commissioner Christopher Constance was not persuaded of an immediate need for the expanded entrance, but he worried about the increasing costs for construction.
“My concern is if we don’t do this today, then this $1.5 million that we’re carving out becomes $2.5 or $3 million in two or three years down the road.”
Commissioner Bill Truex said he is concerned about too many people trying to get into the courthouse.
“I see this as becoming a safety issue as more and more people try to push into that entrance area, creating a chaotic situation for security staff.”
Funding for the project is from the penny sales tax approved by county voters. Commissioners will have to vote at their next meeting on the $2 million contract addition. They all voiced concern that the contractors will take the opportunity to increase the price between and now and then.
Mortimer said he cannot guarantee a price, but said he believes contractors will be accommodating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.