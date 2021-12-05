Do you worry about the safety of your home while traveling?
There's a new business in North Port that can help alleviate stress while your away.
The owners of Cover Your Assets Home Watch in North Port want you to feel comfortable knowing you are leaving your home in capable and knowledgeable hands.
Missy Ordiway and Will Tanguay will be your eyes and ears for your home when you can't be there.
Tanguay has been in the Charlotte County area for 27 years, and Ordiway has lived in Sarasota County for more than 10 years.
"We have been a couple for close to five years and reside in North Port," Ordiway said. "Since we are local, we have connections with reputable businesses in the construction industry to assist you in your search for your home maintenance needs."
The couple has more then 15 years experience in the construction industry.
"We have built houses, held a general contractor's license, done roofing, pressure cleaning and pest exclusions, Ordiway said. "With this experience we are able to provide an educated and experienced visual inspection of homes."
They started the business in August.
A well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the North Port Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.
"We want to grow from here," Ordiway said. "We love this area and plan to extend our services north and south."
