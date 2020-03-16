(As of 4 p.m. March 16)

Global cases: 179, 165

U.S. cases: 4,200

Florida cases: 131

Florida deaths: 4

Sarasota County cases: 3

Charlotte County cases: 1

DeSoto County cases: 0

Most cases in Florida: Broward County (38); Dade County (23); Palm Beach County (8)

Source: Florida Department of Health

