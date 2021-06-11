COVID-19 cases, deaths drop across region

New pandemic cases and related deaths dropped in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties in the last seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As health experts predicted, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down as more people received vaccinations.
Of the three, Sarasota County came out on top with the largest percentage of its population getting vaccinated.
Charlotte County
In the last week, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19, which represented a 63.39% decrease from previous data. The week ending May 14, the county had 122 new cases.
The exact number of people who have died from the coronavirus is no longer being reported, other than a range given. In Charlotte County last week, fewer than 10 died from the virus.
The total number of people vaccinated in Charlotte County last week was 91,227, or 48.3% of the county’s population.
There were 13 hospitalizations primarily due to COVID-19 in the last seven days, down 51.85% from previous data.
Sarasota County
In the last week, there were 97 new cases of COVID-19, which represented a 47.28% decrease from previous data.
There were fewer than 10 people who died last week from the virus.
The total number of people vaccinated in Sarasota County was 218,453, or 50.4% of the population.
Sarasota County had 26 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, down 10.35% from previous data.
DeSoto County
The county last week had fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19, and fewer than 10 deaths, if any, from the virus. Exact data was not available.
The total number of people vaccinated in the county was 10,951, representing 28.8% of the population.
DeSoto County had two new hospitalizations primarily due to COVID-19, which was unchanged from the previous week.
Schools
Charlotte County Schools ended the semester on June 4, so the district’s dashboard has been closed.
There were three students at North Port High School who had tested positive, according to the most recent data available.
In DeSoto County, there were few cases compared to recent weeks. Memorial Elementary School (one student); Nocatee Elementary School (two students); West Elementary (one student); DeSoto Middle School (two students); and DeSoto High School (one student).
