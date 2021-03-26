COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased in our area, despite the number of more people getting vaccinated.
New cases could be due to better testing and increased cases due to traveling over spring break.
Beginning Monday, all Florida residents 40 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Then on April 5, all adults will be eligible.
To preregister, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-7013.
Here is data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Friday:
Charlotte County
In the seven-day period ended Thursday, March 25, Charlotte County reported 221 new cases, an increase of 61 from the previous week, but down from earlier this year when it was common to see 250-plus new cases a week.
The county so far has had 11,169 resident cases and 186 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
Fifteen patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday. That’s about 55 patients fewer than in January and slightly more than half as many in February.
There was one more death due to COVID-19 in Charlotte County, for a total of 389.
Sarasota County
In the seven-day period ended Thursday, March 25, Sarasota County reported 564 new cases, up 109 from the previous week. Two months ago, Sarasota County was experiencing upwards of 1,100 new weekly cases. The county so far has had 27,529 resident cases, and 1,384 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
There were 43 patients hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. In January, it was common for there to be 130 pandemic patients on any given day.
The Department of Health reported 34 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sarasota County. To date, a total of 785 county residents have died from the virus.
DeSoto County
The county reported 62 new cases, up 12 from the previous week. So far, DeSoto County has had 4,012 resident cases and 19 cases among non-residents.
There were five COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 3:30 p.m. Friday; last week there were none.
The Department of Health reported three new deaths in the last week, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 82.
DeSoto County is ramping up its testing. On Friday, the local Board of Health announced it will offer testing four days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Turner Center, 2250 NE Road St. Arcadia.
Reservations are available but not required. Go to www.curative.com. When selecting the location online, be sure to select DeSoto County Kiosk. Tests are free and all are welcome.
Mobile testing is available for those wanting to offer testing at their organization. Call the Emergency Management Department in DeSoto County for more details (863-993-4831).
Vaccinations update
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,004,403 people have completed their COVID-19 shots series. Of those, 2,801,951 completed their two-dose series, while 202,452 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
In Charlotte County, 74,568 people (or about 42.1% of its population) have been vaccinated. A total of 35,836 have completed the series in the county, with 32,289 receiving two doses, and 3,547 receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Sarasota County, 168,619 people (or about 40.9% of its population) have been vaccinated. Of the 82,054 completing the series, 78,010 received two doses, and 4,044 received the one-dose vaccine.
In DeSoto County, 7,008 were vaccinated (or about 19.2% of its population), and 3,182 completed the series, with 3,086 receiving two doses, and 96 receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.