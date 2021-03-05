After months of COVID-19 cases rising in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties, this week saw all four counties reporting decreases in cases from the previous week.
There was good news in the schools: Charlotte County Public Schools reported there were no new cases of COVID-19 among students or staff members in the past week.
And South Sarasota County public schools reported just three cases at the following: Atwater Elementary (1 staff member); Lamarque Elementary (1 student); and North Port High School (1 student). For the entire district, there were 13 new cases in the last 48 hours among all the schools in the district, which included both students and staff members.
Steve Huard, spokesman for the Sarasota Department of Health, attributes his county's decrease in cases to a combination of factors — more vaccines rolling out and the end of the holiday season, but he said he had not spoken to the DOH's epidemiologist for a full confirmation of the reason for the decline.
In Charlotte County, 10,634 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 822 have been hospitalized. There were 154 new cases in the seven-day period ended March 4, compared to 187 new cases the previous week.
The scenario was the same in Sarasota County: There were 443 new cases in the seven-day period ended March 4, down from 483 new cases a week earlier. There have been 26,088 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in Sarasota County, and 1,257 have been hospitalized as a result.
DeSoto County had 80 more cases in the seven-day period ended March 4; there were 116 more cases the previous week. DeSoto County has had 3,832 residents testing positive; 277 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
DeSoto County's public schools reported the following cases: Memorial Elementary (2 students); Nocatee Elementary (3 students, 3 school personnel); West Elementary (1 student, 3 personnel), DeSoto Middle School (3 students, 1 personnel), DeSoto High School (5 students, 1 personnel), DeSoto Secondary School (2 students, 1 personnel), and Family Service Center (1 student).
In Lee County, there were 1,003 new cases — down from 1,135 new cases the previous week. Lee County has had 56,571 cases among residents; 2,065 have been hospitalized.
There were more deaths from the virus in each of the four counties. Charlotte County had 14 more deaths in the seven days ended March 4, bringing the death toll to 373; in Sarasota County, 19 more residents died, bringing the total to 749; DeSoto County had 2 more deaths, bringing its total to 75; and in Lee County, 14 more residents lost their lives, for a total of 886.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, as of 4 p.m. Friday and reported by the Agency for Health Care Administration, totaled 145 in the four counties. There were 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Charlotte, 65 in Sarasota, 7 in DeSoto, and 49 in Lee County.
Positivity testing rates were mixed; in Charlotte County the latest testing results available showed a positivity rate of 2.73% - up slightly from 2.40% the previous week.
Sarasota County's positivity rate was 3.16%, down from 3.39% a week earlier.
DeSoto County showed a large decrease in positive test results, going from 10.05% a week ago down to 4.72% in the latest testing data available Friday.
In Lee County, the positivity rate was up slightly; it went from 4.84% a week ago to 5.23%.
Barring any resistance by variant strains to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the latter of which is about to become available, the number of cases are expected to decline, health experts predict.
The CDC recommends people should continue wearing masks, even if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
