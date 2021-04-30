Cases of COVID-19 increased in Charlotte and DeSoto counties in the seven-day period ended April 29, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Hospitalizations in the two counties were up as well.
Health officials have cited a number of factors for the increases, including travel, not wearing a mask when indoors and in crowds, and not practicing social distancing.
Charlotte County led the area in the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated (58.30%), compared with Sarasota County (57.18%) and DeSoto (32.32%).
Charlotte County
In the seven-day period ended April 29, there were 233 new cases of the coronavirus in the county — up 25 from the previous week.
Thirty-eight patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon; last week 24 patients were hospitalized for the virus.
There were seven more deaths due to the pandemic last week, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 416.
Sarasota County
The county reported 548 new cases of COVID-19; last week there were 696 new cases for a decline of 148 from the previous week.
Hospitalizations were down as well to 42 patients who were admitted primarily due to the virus. Last week at the same time 51 were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The Department of Health reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 in the county for a total of 812.
DeSoto County
There were 49 new cases, up three from a week ago.
Three were hospitalized due to COVID-19 — up one from last week at the same time.
Two more people died from the virus in the county, bringing the death toll to 93.
Vaccinations update
The state DOH reported 6,183,101 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 5,634,778 completed their two-dose series, while 548,323 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 103,164 people have been vaccinated, or 58.30% of the population. A total of 74,255 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 235,660 people (57.18%) have been vaccinated. Of those, 171,303 completed the series.
DeSoto County health officials reported 11,763 (32.32%) have been vaccinated so far; of those, 7,140 have completed the series.
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools reported six cases of COVID-19 last week. They were at: Peace River Elementary (1); Port Charlotte Middle School (3); Punta Gorda District Support (1); and Sallie Jones Elementary (1).
South Sarasota County public schools reported three cases of the coronavirus at North Port High School last week.
DeSoto County reported the following cases among students: Memorial Elementary (2); Nocatee Elementary (5); West Elementary (1); DeSoto Middle School (2); DeSoto High School (3); and DeSoto Secondary School (1).
