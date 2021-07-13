A spike in COVID-19 cases hit Charlotte County after the July 4 holiday, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday, with numbers hitting 14-25 a day.
Pepe spoke of an increase in pediatric cases, but he could not be reached for more detail on how many of the cases were pediatric.
Many of the cases are tied to families with school-aged children, Pepe told commissioners.
Weekly reports of Charlotte County cases show a 79% increase from the week before July 4 to the week after — 53 cases jumping to 95. The week ending July 8 is the last day the state has released data. Charlotte County epidemiologist Jim Colliver has been charting the numbers during the pandemic, and presents the only record of previous data. The state alters daily numbers after the fact to correct inaccuracies, the Department of Health has said.
The entire state is now surging upward, Colliver said. Its rate of new cases is now third in the nation after Arkansas and Missouri, Colliver’s charts show. That rate is a number per 100,000 population, which allows comparison between small and large states. The rate of deaths puts Florida fifth in the nation, adding Alabama and Wisconsin to Arkansas and Missouri.
The state is no longer releasing data on deaths by county. Pepe could not be reached for Charlotte County’s recent deaths.
Experts are blaming a more contagious genetic variant of COVID-19, plus the large number of unvaccinated adults and children under 12, who cannot yet be vaccinated. Current vaccines are considered still effective against the new viral variants that may have started in other countries.
The county is ahead of the game with people age 65 and older, Pepe said, reaching 90% vaccination rates. Some areas of the county have very high vaccination rates, but others do not. Pepe did not give information on hospitalizations locally, but nationally, most hospitalized people now are unvaccinated and age 18-49, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
About 100,000 people of the county’s 188,900 population have been fully immunized against COVID-19, Pepe said. Another 14,000 or so have received only one shot.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a medical doctor, said clinical trials with young children and vaccines have led to reduced dosages for different ages groups starting at six months and going up to age 11. Vaccines are currently authorized for age 12 and up.
Pepe said the local offices of the state Department of Health are ready to start distributing and coordinating pediatric vaccines as soon as they are authorized. All pediatricians in the area are now authorized vaccine sites, he said.
Commissioners praised Pepe, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller, county staff and many volunteers for helping the county navigate the international crisis.
“It really was amazing for me as a commissioner to know that we have people that were going above and beyond the call of duty in a time of crisis,” Tiseo to Pepe. “I can’t find enough words to express the gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Charlotte County for where we are today in navigating all the pitfalls of the deadly virus.”
The total number of people who died from COVID-19 in Charlotte County is, Pepe said.
“It could have been more,” Tiseo said. “There’s no doubt that the actions of your team and everybody involved saved lives in Charlotte County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.