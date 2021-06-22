Daily COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits briefly this week before going back to double digits, Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Charlotte County since the end of May, Pepe told The Daily Sun.
"That's really great news," he said.
The county has not yet reached the milestone that Pepe has been waiting for — a day with no new cases.
The state has stopped issuing daily reports on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, but Pepe said he has access to these daily numbers through locally based epidemiologists.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a surgeon, asked Pepe for comment on the COVID-19 outbreak and deaths in Manatee County among employees of the county's Information Technologies Department. The larger county to the north evacuated its office center on June 18 after a second IT person died from COVID. The news story went national, with Forbes reporting that both people who died, one man and one woman, were in their 50s.
The Bradenton Herald reported another three IT staffers were hospitalized. They were as young as their 30s. The one remaining employee, 23, was the only one in the department to be vaccinated. That person did not get sick. One of the people who died was not hospitalized.
Pepe said the case demonstrates the fact that people in their 30s and 40s are now the most resistant group to vaccinations. In contrast, he said, people in their 50s who were hesitant are starting to get vaccinated, he said. Indeed, a Manatee County commissioner who had resisted vaccination went out and got vaccinated after the two deaths, according to another commissioner there who is an epidemiologist.
Vaccinations in Charlotte County are down to less than 200 a week, 10-15 a day at the Health Department and the rest at private pharmacies such as Publix, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Pepe told The Daily Sun. At present, 64% of people locally who are eligible for vaccination are vaccinated, according to the state's weekly report. Children under 12 are not eligible, although pharmaceutical companies are running trials with this age group.
The rate of vaccination drops to 39% for people ages 30-40, Pepe said.
Pepe said he is working with the Punta Gorda Airport to set up vaccinations for passengers and other visitors. Most airport employees are already vaccinated.
While the larger clinics are providing COVID-19 vaccination in Charlotte County, and some pediatricians and individual doctor's offices are not signing up for the job, Pepe said.
As vaccination numbers dwindle, local offices of the Health Department are working together to avoid wasting vaccines through expiration, Pepe said. The state shifts around supplies between counties and municipalities, and the local health department is supplying private pharmacies as well, Pepe said.
Constance asked Pepe about the newest guidance on how long to wait for vaccination after having had COVID-19. The standard advice is still 90 days, Pepe said, but there are a lot of unknowns.
"We're in uncharted territory," he said.
