The early voting location in the Historic Courthouse in Punta Gorda has been closed due to a report of a COVID-19 virus contact.
Paul Stamoulis, the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, said the location will remain closed through the primary elections, which take place Tuesday.
“We're not going to take any chances,” he said.
According to Stamoulis, the poll worker in question worked at the location on Aug. 4, Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and this past Monday.
“We are fortunate in that all CDC recommendations were followed by our poll workers, including requiring voters to wear masks inside the voting location,” Stamoulis said in an email.
Stamoulis said a backup COVID-19 procedure was used if a voter was either unable or refused to wear a mask. That process involved bringing the ballot out to the voter, then bringing it back to the voting room for insertion into the tabulator.
“To date, all voters who voted early cooperated fully,” Stamoulis said. “Three voters countywide chose the alternate voting method and no one left any of our early voting locations without voting.”
The county's other two early voting sites – the Mid-County Regional Library and the West County Annex – remain open.
While the date to request mail delivery of a Vote by Mail ballot has passed, voters can still enter and pick up a VBM ballot at the front desk of the main office, located in another part of the Historic Courthouse. They can then fill it out immediately or return it by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For further assistance, call 941-833-5400.
