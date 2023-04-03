Test Sample

The test sample for COVID-19 is sent to Quest Diagnostic after it was taken in March 2020 at a Florida drive-thru testing station.

 GREG LOVETT/palmbeachpost.com

The number of Florida residents who have died from COVID-19 has climbed above 87,500, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 87,585 resident deaths had been reported since the pandemic started in 2020.


