The test sample for COVID-19 is sent to Quest Diagnostic after it was taken in March 2020 at a Florida drive-thru testing station.
More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, a new report by the state Department of Health shows.
The report, issued Friday, said 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report.
Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.
The new report also said 73,347 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from July 22 through Thursday.
The state has had more than 66,000 new cases in each of the past 10 weeks — and more than 71,000 new cases in eight of the weeks.
Florida has seen an increase in cases this summer as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.
Delirious DeSantis brags that Floriduh is now the cradle of "Freedom". Banning books, insulting teens wearing masks, telling businesses that they have no Freedom of speech. Now after appointing a quack doctor who downplayed the danger of Covid as Delirious DeSantis did, Floriduh has reaped what Delirious DeSantis sowed. 77,000 plus dead. I would bet that number is undercounted as many poor and vaccine deniers died at home without being under doctors care.
(1) comment
