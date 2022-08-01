Test Sample

The test sample for COVID-19 is sent to Quest Diagnostic after it was taken in March 2020 at a Florida drive-thru testing station.

 GREG LOVETT/palmbeachpost.com

More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, a new report by the state Department of Health shows.

The report, issued Friday, said 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report.

