Fewer people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a drop of more than 1,200 in a week.
The state reported that 7,144 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, compared to 5,893 Friday, according to the Florida Agency Health Care for Administration.
Locally, Sarasota and Lee counties witnessed the biggest drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations
There were 81 people in Sarasota County hospitalized Friday, compared to 88 on the previous Friday and 145 on July 28. In Lee County, there were 175 patients hospitalized Friday. There had been 206 hospitalizations on Aug. 7 and 198 on July 28. Charlotte County saw a slight uptick this week from 41 to 42, but it’s still a drop from July 28 when there were 61 hospitalizations in Charlotte. DeSoto County reported four hospitalizations Friday.
This week’s drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues a recent statewide trend. On July 28, the state reported 8,974 hospitalizations — a difference of about 3,000 people.
ICU beds remained available across Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties on Friday.
In Charlotte County, 2,719 people have been tested for antibodies to the virus, as of Aug 7, which means they have been exposed. Testing positive were 107 people or 3.9% of those tested. DeSoto’s positive antibody tests were 13.2%, Lee County, 6.4% and Sarasota County, 4.6%. Blood banks are currently testing blood from donors for antibodies, which can be used to help people currently sick with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.