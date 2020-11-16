As the number of new COVID-19 cases rises, the number of patients admitted to area hospitals primarily for COVID-19 also continues to rise in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties.
On Monday there were 227 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the four counties, reported the Agency for Health Care Administration. Eight of the new hospitalizations were in DeSoto County, 44 were in Charlotte County, 102 were in Sarasota County, and 73 were in Lee County. To compare, just about two months ago on Sept. 18, AHCA reported only two COVID-19 hospitalizations in DeSoto, 32 in Charlotte, 32 in Sarasota and 55 in Lee.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital spokesperson Sarah Hipp confirmed her hospital’s cases. The hospital has a 55-bed capacity; 38 beds were occupied, leaving 30.91% capacity. The hospital has eight beds designated as ICU units, and as of Monday afternoon, seven of those beds were occupied and of those, three were being used for three of the eight COVID-19 patients, she confirmed.
Hipp said that should the need arise, more units could open to care for coronavirus patients and negative-pressure rooms created. She emphasized that because of the hospital’s ability to transform other rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients, it would never be “overwhelmed” since it could also transfer patients to other facilities.
Steve Huard, spokesman for the Sarasota County Department of Health, said, “We are noticing an upward trend of COVID cases,” adding that he was not tracking hospitalizations. He said that every day was bringing a “gradual” increase of cases.
According to the Florida Department of Health Dashboard, Charlotte County reported 39 new cases on Friday, 47 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.
Sarasota County had 63 new cases on Friday, 176 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.
DeSoto County saw six new cases on Friday, 26 on Saturday and 16 on Sunday.
In Lee County there were 164 new cases on Friday, 324 on Saturday and 200 on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.