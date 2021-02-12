The coronavirus has shut down the Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Punta Gorda office, 410 Taylor St., staff there confirmed.
A staff member tested positive and the office will be closed for cleaning. It could open Tuesday, after the holiday, but that is not definite.
Tax Collector’s Offices are open at Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte and on San Casa Drive in Englewood. Those offices closed briefly in mid-January as a result of coronavirus cases at that time.
Citizens can submit transactions for processing online, by mail, or with the drop boxes at the Tax Collector’s Offices. Online services and additional office location information may be found online at taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Visit the Tax Collector kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix Supermarket, 19451 Cochran Blvd., to renew a vehicle registration and walk out with the printed registration and decal in hand. The kiosk is available during regular store hours.
