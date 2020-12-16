The need for blood plasma donations from COVID-19 survivors isn't going away any time soon as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
"The needs are on the uptick everywhere for both blood and convalescent plasma, but (the need is) mostly plasma," said Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Center community liaison. "As numbers rise with infection rates and hospital admissions, so does the need for plasma."
As of Tuesday, there were 91 people hospitalized in Charlotte County due to COVID-19, according to Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration.
Another 125 people were hospitalized in Sarasota County because of coronavirus with another four in DeSoto County.
"It is a system-wide situation," said OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes.
OneBlood serves Charlotte County, as well as other regions across the state. SunCoast serves Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, among others.
Nonprofit blood donation centers like SunCoast and OneBlood have been collecting convalescent plasma from coronavirus survivors since the summer, but it isn't enough.
"When you see the numbers spiking for positive cases then the usage need is going up, too," Forbes said. "The only way to have an ongoing supply is for people to keep donating. It takes a unique ability to be able to help these patients and only those who have recovered can be donors."
Convalescent plasma aids in the recovery of the most critically ill patients, according to a SunCoast press release.
Individuals who recover from coronavirus have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood.
Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.
"It’s part of a therapeutic treatment," Leonard said. "And just like everything with pandemic, some things work for some people and for others, it doesn’t.
"But it’s one of the therapeutics that we have and the only way we get it is from people who have already had the virus."
Leonard went on to say that they've taken a big loss in contributions from high school and college-aged donors.
"In Arcadia, for example, we used to come to DeSoto High School on a regular basis and we haven’t been out there since February," Leonard told The Daily Sun. "Those kids have been awesome (in the past)."
Leonard said 20% of their organization's blood and plasma collection comes from high school students.
"We know there have been a lot of high school and college students testing positive (for coronavirus) that have been asymptomatic," she continued. "(That makes for) great donors because it means their own body fights off the virus with antibodies. Younger folks seem to be rich in antibodies to help those in the hospital."
SunCoast representatives are encouraging college students returning home for the holidays to make plasma donations.
The nonprofit is also offering students and all who have recovered from COVID-19 a $50 Amazon gift card for every successful convalescent plasma donation.
"Our goal is to have 25 donors a day which would produce four doses of the convalescent from each donor," Leonard said. "So, one person can help four others."
For more information, potential donors can go to SunCoast Blood Centers website (www.suncoastblood.org) or call 941-954-1600, or go to OneBlood (www.oneblood.org) or call 941-625-1874.
"The virus has impacted so many but it's still a very specific group of people who can be donors for this," Forbes said. "Each plasma donation has the potential of helping multiple COVID-19 patients, so it's an extra gift these donors can provide."
