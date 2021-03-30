COVID cases shot up 30% this week from last week locally, and virus mutation cases doubled in Charlotte County.
The main cause locally remains middle-aged people socializing without wearing masks or keeping distance, Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday at his Facebook Live pandemic update with Charlotte County Television.
This upswing mirrors most of the rest of the country as public health officials confront a new wave of cases.
"Socialization, that's the big piece of it," Pepe said. "A lot of folks going out, celebrating, but not wearing masks ... All it takes is a handful of positive people to really spread an impact to others."
Currently, 77% of people age 65 and over in Charlotte County are vaccinated, Pepe said. Of people 50 and over, 62% are vaccinated.
In numbers, that's 78,611 people locally, he said, with two shots. Vaccine supplies appear to be holding steady, Pepe said, and are not yet instantly available. But people who register with the state site are now getting calls for an appointment within a few days, he said.
More than half of the supply is now out with private pharmacies, doctors' offices and health clinics, Pepe said, which unfortunately all have different registration protocols. Supply locally of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine appears to be low or non-existent, he said, adding that the county's supply is gone. Local health departments have not been informed of when they might receive more J&J, which has struggled with manufacturing delays.
Vaccination ages restrictions are dropping faster than people can keep track, with the minimum age going from 65 to 18 in just a month in Florida. Age 18 starts next week — 16 and up is allowable with the Pfizer vaccine.
At some point, Pepe said, the health department may try to target vaccines to the county's large number of young service employees working in bars and restaurants who have been ineligible until next week.
A big concern with the virus infection spikes is the increase in genetic variants that are not well controlled by current vaccines. Charlotte County has been tracking these variants, primarily linked to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The county identified four UK variant cases early on and it remained at 4 for weeks. Last week, it jumped to 6. This week, it's at 12, Pepe said. Health experts believe current vaccines provide some protection with these variants.
Pepe remains optimistic, unlike the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control who said recently she felt a sense of doom with rising cases.
"In the big picture, they're coming down," he said of case numbers compared to the winter holiday surge. Deaths are still slowing down locally and nationally. Hospitalization rates are still on a downward slope locally. Some experts speculate that with the vulnerable vaccinated but social distancing guidelines abandoned, new spikes will not lead to more deaths or hospitalization — as long as the vaccines still work. Some areas in the country are seeing more hospitalizations.
Asked if he thinks that people not taking social distancing measures are the same as people who will not get vaccinated, Pepe said he sees both issues as best addressed by education.
"The challenge that we have in public health is how do we deliver the message in a way that people can educate themselves," he said. "At that point, it's up to them. I'm really asking for their help."
