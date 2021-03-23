COVID-19 cases have been mostly rising in Charlotte County for the past week, which may be the aftereffect of St. Patrick's Day or spring break, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
New cases this past week have been mostly among people in their late 40s, Pepe said.
Genetic variants
Those new cases also include two new United Kingdom mutation cases, up from four, Pepe said. These are mutations that are considered more contagious and more severe. The fear is that vaccines will not work against them, however, so far, current vaccines work against the UK variant. Vaccines so far appear to prevent death in other severe variants such as from Brazil and South Africa.
Vaccination rates and supplies
Vaccination in Charlotte County is now at about 53% for people age 50 and older, Pepe said.
As the state opens up vaccination this week to people in their 50s, already, the county had vaccinated 16% of people 50-59, said Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller. That was through prior vaccination for health care workers or people with high risk.
Fuller said the county is working on a targeted vaccine site for ethnic or racial minority residents, who have a low vaccination rate nationwide, and a high fatality rate from COVID. The county is looking for a local church to partner with, he said.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked about county elders who still haven't gotten a vaccine appointment even as the option opens up to younger adults.
Vaccine supply is not so much an issue at this point, Pepe said, but access is. The county is now working directly with elders who have been unable to schedule a vaccine due to inability to navigate the registration system or inability to travel. Also, he said, the state call centers are calling older people on the waiting list before the younger.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked whether the vaccine call center has been centralized so that people get calls from only one place.
Call centers are not centralized in the state, Pepe said. State-run vaccine centers are playing a smaller role now that supply has increased. Vaccine supply is now distributed as much to private pharmacies as to the county-run sites, Pepe said. Some of those pharmacies are calling their own clients, separate from the state call center. People may be signed up for appointments at multiple locations now and getting multiple calls.
COVID cases in long-term care
Long-term care facilities locally are also seeing a moderate increase, Pepe said, after weeks of declining cases. He attributed that to the fact that the state stopped its vaccination programs at these locations after immunizing all staff and patients. Now, these sites are dealing with new staff and new patients who may not have been vaccinated. The state may have to ensure some kind of maintenance system at these facilities, he said. Nursing homes accounted for many of the COVID-19 deaths nationwide.
Monoclonal antibody therapy
Commissioner Chris Constance, a plastic surgeon, said hospitals are not using up their supplies of new antibody therapies, Regeneron in particular, which has been shown to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. The therapies must be given to patients in early phases of the disease, however, and through intravenous infusion. But these are not hospitalized patients, Constance said, so those who might benefit are slipping through the cracks.
To address this, Pepe said, he will schedule more sessions with local physicians to instruct them on when and how to employ this new hospital-based COVID therapy.
Adverse reactions
Deutsch asked if Pepe is keeping track of adverse reactions to the vaccine, to help educate the public on the relative safety. Pepe said he plans to do that. He added that after administering more than 100,000 total shots so far in the county, there have been no cases of anaphylactic shock, which is a potentially deadly but rare reaction to vaccines.
