COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in a two-week trend in Charlotte County, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
"The overall case numbers have really improved dramatically since a month ago," Pepe said.
Fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported each of the last few days after reaching over 200 new cases in one day in December.
The post-holiday surge has given way to a decline of cases nationally, statewide and in the surrounding counties of Sarasota, Lee and DeSoto, according to state statistics.
Pepe attributed the decline to several factors, one of which he believes is the administration of the vaccine locally, however slow. Vaccinating people age 65 and over should help reduce hospitalizations, he said, because that age group is most likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus. Indeed, he said, cases are declining at nursing homes in Charlotte County among patients and staff.
Other factors causing a downward trend would be natural immunity as the number of people who have been infected grows, he said.
More than 9,705 people have been vaccinated in the county, most of them age 65 and older. The full population is around 188,000.
Pediatric cases are down from December, Pepe said, when cases reached 144 at one point.
Unlike the rest of the adult population cases in Charlotte County, pediatric cases and school cases have "not exploded," Pepe said. "They were able to suppress the spread of COVID in schools."
Hospitalization rates are also showing a two-week downward trend in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. DeSoto County, however, is seeing an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked and Pepe confirmed that no students or teachers have died from COVID-19 in Charlotte County.
The county has not lost any citizen younger than 35, Pepe added.
Charlotte County continues to have a much higher death rate than the rest of the state or the country. With 290 deaths total, the rate per 100,000 people was 153 in Charlotte County versus 118 for the state and 128 for the country. The rate was higher in DeSoto County at 174, which has been attributed to the migrant farm worker population.
