Covid deaths are increasing in the state of Florida according to this chart compiled from data from Johns Hopkins University using Florida Department of Health numbers. They have not reached the peak of the delta surge last fall from the delta variant that was less infectious but more serious.
COVID cases are dropping in Florida according to data from Florida Department of Health reported by Johns Hopkins University. Case numbers with omicron outstripped case numbers from the last surge with delta. But deaths have so far been been much lower.
MURDOCK - After weeks of no new COVID deaths, the numbers are creeping up in Charlotte County, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
For the week ending Feb. 3, there were five deaths from COVID and one the week before, statistics reported by local epidemiologist James Colliver show.
Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday reviewed a report on reported COVID cases in the county, which show a downward trend, as is true in many parts of the country.
That local report did not mention deaths in the county. The CDC does not release numbers when there are less than 10 in a county due to privacy concerns.
Department of Health Chief Joe Pepe was not present for the report for the first time since early in the pandemic. He could not be reached for comment.
Deaths are up in neighboring Sarasota and Lee counties as well, with the CDC reporting 47 deaths in Sarasota for the week ending Feb. 8 (up 840%) and 35 for that week in Lee County (up 17%).
The same is true for the rest of the state — deaths are increasing as reported cases are dropping.
Deaths are considered a lagging indicator, Colliver told The Daily Sun. That means the statistic reveals the severity of the outbreak after the fact.
Experts have said that omicron may be less deadly than the last genetic variant, delta, but it is more infectious. They projected that deaths would be substantial, simply due to the sheer number of cases with omicron and the millions of unvaccinated people in the country. Deaths surpassed 900,000.
But deaths remained low locally until very recently.
Pepe told The Daily Sun earlier this month that the last deaths of COVID in the county were in early January.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who is a medical doctor, led the brief discussion on the COVID update at the meeting. He applauded the drop in cases.
"It's been busy at the hospitals, but things are improving," he said. "Hopefully, we're out of the woods."
Reported COVID deaths generally lag reported cases, Dr. Scott Braithwaite, professor of population health and medicine for New York University told CNBC in January. He predicted states would see peaks in cases followed by a peak in deaths two weeks later.
It is reported that 64% of Charlotte County's population is fully vaccinated.
