MURDOCK - The number of hospitalized COVID patients in Charlotte County remains low, but non-COVID patients are filling local hospitals during the busy high season, Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said Tuesday.
"The hospitals are full ... with normal health care needs and health care traffic," Constance said at a last-minute coronavirus status update.
COVID cases are increasing locally, Health Chief Joe Pepe told the Board of Charlotte County Commissioners during a workshop.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 144 cases in the seven days ending Dec. 19, which is up 22% from the week before. That's well below the 1,263 peak cases reported one week in mid-August for the county.
Pepe acknowledged, however, that case reporting may be dropping as more people use home testing kits.
Only 14 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, one in intensive care, Pepe said. Deaths during this phase of the pandemic run about one every four or five weeks, he said, generally among the elderly with other complications.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 27 COVID patients Tuesday, including some people who are virus-free but not yet ready to be discharged. There were five COVID patients in the ICU.
Constance said he is concerned hospitals could become overwhelmed with a holiday COVID surge. Last year, he said, many people including Canadians, did not travel to Florida. This year, more people are flowing in.
At the same time, he said, medical staff are being lured north for lucrative contract work due to the more serious outbreak there.
"We're going to have a workforce issue," Constance said of medical professionals.
In past emergencies, Pepe said, the state handles this problem by opening up temporary licensing for out-of-state physicians.
Pepe said the problem he fears is when hospitals have many COVID patients on a limited number of ventilators.
"That's when physicians are forced to make choices," he said.
The fact COVID hospitalization has not increased locally while cases have reflect the uncertainty worldwide over whether the new dominant strain of COVID, called omicron, will cause serious illness.
The experts are waiting for that answer, Pepe said to The Daily Sun after his presentation.
"I think the whole scientific community is waiting to see what the disease severity of omicron is compared to delta," he said.
Omicron has rapidly become the dominant variant, nationally, the CDC reported Monday. Pepe did not have statistics on omicron locally, but said it is not showing up in sampling.
Pepe said he sees more people in younger age groups deciding to get vaccinated for the first time. Currently, 62.6% of eligible people (age 5 and over) are fully vaccinated. The number receiving a booster shot so far is about 23% of the population. Receiving at least one shot are 77.6% of people age 5 and over, ranking 12th among counties in the state.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked Pepe if testing sites are being overrun locally, as they are in other parts of the country.
No, Pepe said.
Deutsch also asked if the test will detect the omicron as well as the delta variant. Current tests detect both variants, Pepe said.
Currently, the county is seeing about 2,200 people showing up for testing each week. The weekly positivity rate in that group is about 3.9%, he said, although the CDC data for the county called the latest weekly rate 5.9%. The state weekly rate is 5.4%.
Overall positivity since the beginning of the pandemic is 19.4% for the county.
Tests for the flu are 3.5% positivity for the state, Pepe said, and 40% for the common cold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.