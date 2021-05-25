COVID rates still high in Charlotte County children

COVID vaccination rates among Charlotte County's eligible children remains low while the infection rate remains high, public health officials said Monday.
County commissioners discussed with public health officials ways to get more school-aged youth vaccinated locally.
After vaccinating about 222 youth at Port Charlotte Middle School this past Saturday, about 13% of children age 12-17 locally are now vaccinated, Health Chief Joe Pepe said. That's about the same percentage who are testing positive for the virus — well above the county's overall positivity rate of 4%. The state's positivity rate was 3.75%. Positivity is the percent of people testing positive for COVID on a daily basis out of the number of people tested that day. As case numbers drop nationwide, the true positivity rate is harder to assess, experts have said.
Overall, the county's vaccination rate is at 54% for at least one dose and 41.6% for fully vaccinated, according to the state database. For people 65 and over, it's almost 90%, Pepe said.
The Food and Drug Administration dropped the age of people who can be vaccinated to 12 earlier this month. Only the Pfizer vaccine — the first to be ready for public use — has sufficient test data to allow youth vaccination. Moderna is following close behind, claiming their vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 12-17 following a test of several thousands children.
Commissioner Chris Constance, a doctor, suggested that Pepe start calling every pediatrician in the county and offering to deliver vaccines to them or assist in weekend vaccinations for a particular pediatric office. Pediatricians should start calling all of their patients' families as well, Constance said.
Pepe agreed to investigate the option. He believes the reason many parents have not had their children vaccinated is the inconvenience, rather than distrust of the vaccine.
Part of the problem for pediatricians, Pepe said, is storing the Pfizer vaccine which requires freezers that go to 94 degrees below zero. Currently, the local Health Department staff members help out by delivering doses of Pfizer to sites in dry ice containers, but that only lasts about five hours, Pepe said.
Pfizer is currently evaluating whether their vaccine could be stored in a regular freezer for up to five days, which would make the work of the clinics much easier, Pepe said. Also, he said, Moderna and Pfizer need to start distributing their vaccine in single dose syringes instead of the current multi-dose vials they use now to maximize distribution.
Children are considered a remaining well of infection that spreads to other household members who may not be vaccinated. Nationwide, some children have become very sick with COVID-19, although in Charlotte County, the state reports only two teenagers being hospitalized during the pandemic.
After the number showing up for first dose vaccine was down to the single digits, the local health department is now offering vaccine by appointment only, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller told commissioners.
At other vaccine sites, most run by private pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, the county was recently vaccinating about 300 people a day, Pepe said.
The county is available to organize onsite vaccination days, Pepe said, for employers or other groups. Commissioner Bill Truex reported seeing a vaccination pop-up at the Twisted Fork restaurant next to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership.
Constance said he was amazed when one local hospital had no one admitted for COVID-19 Tuesday. But of those currently hospitalized, he said, the two sickest are below 55 in age.
