If you were thinking you could run to CVS or Walgreen's for a COVID test in the next day or two, think again.
As of early Thursday, appointments for COVID tests do not appear to be available until next week, Jan. 4 or 5 at either pharmacy. This includes most if not all of these locations in Charlotte County and into North Port and Venice. One or two sites in Cape Coral had appointments for Jan. 3.
This is true for both the rapid diagnostic test and the most accurate PCR test, which is not a fast test.
PCR results are taking several days at the state-funded site at Charlotte County's Mid-County Library on Forrest Nelson Boulevard.
The Forrest Nelson testing site or other state-funded sites may be the best option for the coming days until testing supplies and services ramp back up again. Run by Curative, this site offers only the PCR test, which should take 1-2 days for results, but that can be delayed during heavy demand.
For those seeking results in an hour, Curative staff at Forrest Nelson are sending rapid test seekers to the sister Curative site in Fort Myers, 4761 S. Cleveland Ave., which offers the rapid test only. Curative sites allow walkups, but encourage online appointments. Testing is free, however, Curative asks for insurance information for its own reimbursement if possible.
The testing shortage comes as COVID cases are spiking nationally and locally. New cases that the county can track are coming in at about 230 a week according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control statistics for Charlotte County.
This does not include many home tests used. Those tests allow the user to send results to the Department of Health, but don't require that, said Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe.
Media contacts at CVS and Walgreen's responded to requests for comment from The Daily Sun.
"The current surge in COVID-19 cases is causing unprecedented demand for testing nationwide," said Kris Lathan of Walgreen's. "So testing appointments are very limited and we anticipate that availability will continue to rapidly evolve. We encourage customers to visit Walgreens.com/Covid19Testing to determine availability and schedule their appointment. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and patients as our team members are working hard to meet the high demand for testing."
Tara Burke of CVS, said it continues to work "around the clock."
Its stores now have five at-home COVID-19 tests, including Abbott BinaxNOW, Acon FlowFlex, Quidel Quickvue, Ellume along with Pixel by LabCorp, she said.
"To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we’ve added a limit of six test kits per purchase… We’re committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing at more than 4,800 CVS Pharmacy locations."
Testing demand is up, Pepe said. The county is testing about 300 people a day, he said or 2,400 a week.
Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreen's cut back on appointments, he said. The federal government announced its plans to provide more at-home test options, he said.
So far, hospitalizations locally have not risen at nearly as much as cases have risen. Charlotte County hospitals have about 15-20 COVID patients this week, Pepe said, which is up from previous weeks. The weekly increase in hospitalization is 42%, according to the CDC.
But the number is still far below the highest point of hospitalization many months ago, Pepe said, when well more than 100 people at a time would be hospitalized.
"Right now, our hospitals are staying steady," he said.
President Joe Biden announced the federal government would start distributing free home test kits in January, up to 500 million with a $3 billion investment. High demand for testing is expected to continue into April.
Debate is swirling if the home tests provide sufficiently accurate results for the new genetic variant omicron. Omicron is blamed for the spike in cases, along with waning vaccine protection, holiday gathering and social distancing fatigue.
For vaccination in Charlotte County, 44,992 people have received a booster dose, which is about 24% of the population. In Sarasota County, 119,023 have received the booster — 27% of the population.
