Cases of coronavirus have been trending higher in Charlotte County the past two weeks while statewide, cases are dropping.
Finally Monday, the two-week trend for new cases in the county leveled off to neither rising nor dropping while statewide, new cases reached their lowest since mid-June.
Two weeks ago in Charlotte County, only six cases were reported on Aug. 18, but then the numbers jumped to 21, 20, 27, 31 and stayed higher for a few days. Sunday and Monday have seen 21 reported cases each day.
Meanwhile, Florida cases overall have been dropping for the two past weeks with a downward trend looking back two weeks. Monday, Florida new cases dropped to 1,885.
Like the state as a whole, neighboring county Sarasota has seen a two-week downward trend. Much larger Lee County has seen mixed trends, either slightly up, slightly down or level trending.
The trend analysis is calculated by Charlotte County resident James Colliver, retired epidemiologist from the National Institutes of Health. He is using data that the state collects.
Nationally, new cases have been trending downward for the past two weeks or staying level.
The Sun sought comment from state officials on what was causing the upward trend in the county.
Meranda Pitt, Florida's public health information officer for Charlotte County, said in an email: "The overall rate of cases in Charlotte County have remained steady and are trending downward."
This seemed to contradict Colliver's trend analysis. The state does not post a trend analysis for public review, which is one reason Colliver, a PhD, began analyzing the data.
During the last public presentation on coronavirus for the county, Health Chief Joe Pepe reported that cases in local nursing homes had been rising in part due to Port Charlotte Rehabilitation accepting COVID-positive patients from across the state into a new dedicated COVID wing.
The state's most recent report on nursing home cases shows that 89 COVID positive patients were being transferred out of Charlotte County's 18 skilled care facilities as of the most recent Aug. 28 census from the state's Agency for Health Care Administration. Sixty-six COVID positive patients remained in the local facilities including 37 at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center. That facility was the first in southwest Florida to be qualified to open a dedicated COVID unit accepting patients from outside the area. This helps protect hospitals from being overwhelmed by nursing home patients not in need of the most intensive care.
The Aug. 28 report indicates that 43 staff from county nursing facilities were at that time COVID positive in Charlotte County.
Charlotte County's initial spike in COVID cases in March and April was from nursing homes in the second oldest county in the state. The state implemented blanket testing in the facilities and the rates came down. During the state's second, larger spike in cases, Charlotte County's new cases tended to be among younger people congregating in bars and social gatherings, Pepe has told the Sun.
The median age in Charlotte County cases has dropped to 54 as of Monday with a death rate of 58.2 per 100,000 people, slightly higher that the state's rate of 52.1. The average age of COVID positive people in the state is 41.
As of Monday, 34 people were hospitalized with COVID in the county. Open beds eased to 24.9% in intensive care units at the county's three hospitals.
Charlotte County's cumulative infection rate of 1,417 per 100,000 is well below the state's rate of 2,903.
