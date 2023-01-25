Cowboy pitmaster helps local leukemia patient

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Ryan “Tex” Lewis came to town from Shady Shores, Texas, and launched his dream barbecue truck, Top Notch Smokehouse, he didn’t know what lay ahead.
Within two months, he was sleeping 22 hours a day. His family figured it was the 120-hour work weeks catching up with him.
Three days before he turned 37 in January 2022, Lewis was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and entered Tampa’s Moffitt Cancer Center for treatment.
“Most in his situation would be concerned for their own well-being,” said his sister, Amanda Pendleton. “Ryan was cutting up with the nurses, trying to make them laugh. He sought out other patients who didn’t have visitors, whom he thought looked like they could use someone to talk to.”
Now a leukemia survivor, Lewis is still paying it forward.
This time, he’ll do so for Ryker Privett, a 3-year-old Port Charlotte boy with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
After serving hundreds of families and children from his barbecue rig, Lewis has found special kinship with one such kid.
“He’s living in the hospital like I was a year ago,” Lewis said.
When an active 3-year-old gets a few bruises climbing trees, it’s about as unremarkable as a hardworking man needing a little more sleep. Cancer is not an instant concern.
But bruises are telltale early warning signs of childhood leukemia.
Ryker’s mother, Crystal Coyne, said Ryker — a bubbly little character who goes by the moniker “Rykersaurus,” for his love of dinosaurs — was diagnosed before starting preschool this summer and immediately started a more than two year-long chemo journey.
“You gain such strength from this community we’re in,” Coyne said.
It goes from Ronald McDonald House to the team at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers.
“Tex is our new community partner,” she said.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Top Notch Smokehouse will park at the multifamily Ryker Medical Bill Yard Sale Fundraiser, serving everything from breakfast to barbecue.
“Everybody keeps asking what they can do to help, so we planned a neighborhood yard sale before the hurricane,” Coyne said. “Things happen for a reason, so now we’re holding it with Tex.”
The first 70 people who donate or purchase a yard sale item will get a voucher for free breakfast: two biscuits with scratch-made sausage gravy, topped off with sliced jalapeño-cheddar sausage and cheese.
“If you don’t like that breakfast, you won’t like nothin’ at all,” Lewis said with a deep drawl.
All profits, including the tip jar, go toward the family’s rising medical and travel expenses.
“I’m helping the next guy in the chair, just like I said I’d do,” Lewis said with a grin. “Get well, Ryker. We got your back, buddy.”
