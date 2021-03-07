CHARLOTTE COUNTY — A dog, a good horse and a six-shooter.
Like those before them, modern cowboys use these same tools: horses to drive cattle, dogs for herding, pistols for snakes and such.
But Florida's working cowboys — and cowgirls — are disappearing, certainly in coastal towns where a 'lil dogie is likely a Shih Tzu.
That cowboying isn't the most lucrative job and that pastureland is vanishing are blamed. At some point in the not-too-distant future, Florida's 500 years of ranching, farming and growing will centralize along the state's inner spine, a rich legacy left along its trail.
Still, holdout cowboys and cowgirls remain. They're mostly inland, but some are in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. And until Florida pastureland is paved over completely, ranches need cowhands, pushing cattle to market or perpetuating the herd.
Elton Langford is one such cowboy, the manager of a Charlotte County cattle ranch. He and his crew oversee some 850 Brangus bulls and cows. Brangus is a hybrid brahman and angus breed, bred for heat and dry spells. Cowboys assist at birthing, vaccinating and driving herds to loading docks, Langford said.
Florida cattle ship at about 550 pounds to feedlots in the Midwest, Louisiana or Oklahoma. Mature cattle weigh about 1,400 pounds. Cows breed for five or so years, with ranchers spending big on bulls, Langford said, adding that 30 of them service the heifers.
Cowboys work sun-up to sundown, pull their horses ranch to ranch. Day-worker pay is around $200. A fortunate few work one ranch, which can still run thousands of acres, though Florida farms average about 200 acres.
“It don't get better,” Langford, a DeSoto County commissioner and full-time cowboy, said of his job. “But it's got to be in your blood. It's a lifestyle.”
Florida, America's first Wild West
Langford and his crew represent hundreds of years of family in cowboying. His mother, Susan Jones Bryant, for instance, descended from the Spanish in Florida, he said. Those early ranchers were America's first cowboys. The rodeo derived from competing ranches.
Houston Flint, now 39, was a working cowboy by age 5. Flint's family had once run 5,000 cattle. That Lee County ranchland is gone or awaits development, he said.
“It's sad to see” cowboying fade into history, said Flint, a beefy man with an easy smile whose hat had lined toothpicks in the hatband. “It's leaving faster than I am.”
And the numbers don't lie. Nationally, some 31 million acres of ranch and farmland had been vacuumed up between 1992-2012, or about 2,000 acres a day, 3 acres per minute, according to the American Farmland Trust.
That pace continues, according to tracking data. Before and after photos from space of American pastureland have the same look as the world's disappearing glaciers.
And while Florida land vanishes, its ag producers in 2018 still accounted for billions in revenue, $507 million in cattle and calves. That's about half of the state's floriculture (flower farming) market, by comparison. Oranges remain king of Florida ag, with citrus accounting for $9 billion in annual revenue.
Working cowboy's busiest day
The morning Langford and his ranch-hands vaccinate heifers is cloudy and breezy, with rain tinkling on a tin-roof shed, under which the men work. Surrounding paddocks hold 120 or so cows. Several of the ranch's Brahman bulls are penned separately. And they're big, maybe a ton. Horses are nearby, a handful of throaty dogs watching from their pens with comic suspicion.
A tight sand road to the cattle enclosure is for miles alternately lined by pastures, new scrub from controlled burns, boxes of bees, pine and watermelon fields, the windrow grass whispering of the wind passing through them. It is eerily removed from the outside. A white-headed caracara and singing mockingbirds are the visible wildlife. Far-off communication towers ruin the isolation.
The men at the shed test antibiotic syringes with a squirt. Then there are cows, in single file, funneled in a fenced chute and into a hydraulic device like a clasping hand. A cowboy had swabbed fly ointment on the cows; the animals are inoculated, then released, like an assembly line. Cows are not harmed. But they do glare accusingly.
Langford, Flint, Eddie Sapp, Pat Wilson, Robert Faulkner and Cody Robinson had arrived at sunrise. Behind their trucks are saddled horses in trailers. There are cur dogs outside cattle pens that yap and howl at the sky. You look up, trying to imagine what makes them do that.
Does modern ranching pay for itself? Langford is asked.
"Pretty much," he said, smiling. "Or we wouldn't be here."
Generational cowboy, measuring wealth
Langford, in a white shirt, a red kerchief, a white straw hat and spurs, has great pride in his family, of what cowboys had done since St. Augustine, the country's oldest city, was established.
Frank, his father, had cowboyed for the Lykes Ranch, seven brothers once the state's largest landholders. Frank Langford still works for a prominent DeSoto County citrus family. A photo portrait of Mr. Langford hanging a lasso in a barn is in the governor's house. Elton's grandfather, Addy Jones, was a legendary Gilchrist County commissioner.
Elton Langford has kid pictures of himself in a cowboy get-up. He sits on a pony, the string on his hat knotted under his chin.
Elton Langford remains the true cowboy philosopher.
“You measure wealth by doing what you enjoy,” he said. “You got a roof over your head, and you're healthy, and being healthy today means much more -- then you're the richest man in the world.”
