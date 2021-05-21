Midway Crash

A crash resulting in a flipped vehicle snarled traffic Friday afternoon on southbound U.S. 41. The wreck at Tamiami Trail and West Ellicott Circle shut down traffic to Midway Boulevard. Lanes were cleared and reopened around 5:30 p.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NAOMI PRINGLE
