ARCADIA — An accident left one dead and one in critical condition on Christmas Eve morning.
The wreck occurred at 8:44 a.m. and involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on County Road 761, west of SouthWest Nancy Drive, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The jeep drove onto the northern shoulder and into a ditch, where it collided with a culvert and overturned.
According to FHP, the 68-year-old driver was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where she is currently listed in critical condition.
A male passenger sustained fatal injuries.
Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The names of the driver and the passenger are pending next of kin notification.
Due to the holiday, no arrests were available for Charlotte County.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephen Herbert Flint, 62, 10300 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: larceny-theft $300 or more, less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 26400 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $35,000.
Iron Gray, 33, 5100 block of Hablow Lane, North Port. Charges: property damage (criminal mischief $1,000 or more) and battery. Bond: $1,500.
Kirra Beverly Olsen, 19, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $120.
Clint Dean Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille Street, Nokomis. Charges: four counts of stolen property/trafficking stolen property/falsifying information to pawn shop. Bond: $6,000.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Craig Garrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.