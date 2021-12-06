BABCOCK RANCH - Authorities confirmed the death of one driver in a morning crash on Monday.
Florida Highway Patrol issued a news release on Monday concerning a car crash on State Road 31, south of Bermont Road.
One vehicle, a pickup truck, was being driven north on State Road 31 when the driver said he saw a hog in the road.
The driver told authorities he swerved left and entered the southbound lane to avoid hitting the hog.
At the same time, two vehicles were traveling south on S.R 31: a sedan with a driver and a passenger, and a semi-truck with a trailer traveling behind the sedan at a distance.
According to the report, the first pickup's right front side hit the right front side of the southbound sedan when the pickup swerved.
The sedan was then "redirected into the center of the travel lanes" as a result of the crash and came to a stop. The semi's left front then hit the sedan as well.
The driver of the sedan, a 31-year-old man of Orlando, was pronounced dead at the scene; the passenger, a 55-year-old man of Apopko, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The 36-year-old driver of the pickup, identified in the report as a resident of Lehigh Acres, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The semi driver, a 20-year-old man from Wauchula, was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation, as of Monday afternoon.
FHP had earlier urged the public to be cautious on the roads, due to several other crashes reported on State Road 31.
"Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are responding to a reported traffic crash to include a fatality and roadblock on State Road 31 several miles south of Bermont Road," read a statement from FHP early on Monday.
