Florida Department of Transportation is working to make sure no one drives off the bridge over the Myakka River after a two-car crash Monday took out a section of the railing on State Road 776.
The left lane of 776 northbound was closed after the crash, FDOT announced. Repairs are underway and may be completed by the end of the business day on Friday, weather permitting.
The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash, but did not have a report on it, said FHP spokesperson Lt. Greg Bueno. The only information available was that the crash involved a 2006 Mercury, driven by Sandra Gordon, 27, and a 2010 Ford driven by Shawn Rice, 26.
Bueno said he was told there was no major injury reported, but he did not know if any citations were issued or how the crash occurred.
The crash damaged multiple sections of the railing and posts as well as the sidewalk, according to FDOT. The state contractor, Coastal Marine Construction, has installed temporary concrete barriers to keep the traffic flowing into the right lane.
“DBi Services crews responded to the crash, cleaned up loose concrete from the bridge, and temporarily secured the bridge,” according to FDOT’s statement.
Coastal Marine will inspect for any further damage before re-opening the bridge.
