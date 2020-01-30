Police lights
PORT CHARLOTTE — A fatal crash shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday caused delays and shut down traffic for hours at State Road 776 and Biscayne Drive.

According to information from Florida Highway Patrol, a 1998 Mercury Sable was facing south on Biscayne Drive stopped at the intersection of SR-776.

A motorcycle driven by Ilija Jovanovich, 59, of Port Charlotte, was headed westbound on SR-776 in the inside lane, approaching the intersection of Biscayne Drive.

The Mercury Sable driven by Shanni Cardoso, 31, of Port Charlotte, headed into the intersection of SR-776, directly in front of the motorcycle, according to FHP.

As a result, the front of the motorcycle collided with the front left of the car.

The Mercury was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of SR-776, but the motorcycle overturned and Jovanovich separated from it, landing in the paved median and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

FHP said Cardoso and her 3-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Jovanovich was wearing a helmet and FHP noted in a report Thursday night that potential charges are under investigation.

Sun Staff Writer Anne Easker contributed to this report.

