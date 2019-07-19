Police lights

A crash with critical injuries was expected to shut down westbound lanes of State Road 776 near Flamingo Road for several hours Friday evening.

The crash near Charlotte Sports Park occurred around 4:30 p.m. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office encourages travelers to seek alternate rates.

The Florida Highway Patrol was on its way to investigate the crash, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 4:50 p.m.

