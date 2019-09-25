A two-vehicle crash at Cross Street and Virginia Street shut down two lanes of traffic briefly Wednesday in downtown Punta Gorda. According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, one person was transported for possible injuries, and a one-way sign was knocked down. No additional information was immediately available.
