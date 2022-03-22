PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Fire and EMS extricated a car crash victim from a vehicle Saturday.

It happened about 3 p.m. at Duncan Road and Persay Drive in Punta Gorda.

"Squad 12 came over; all engines have extrication equipment, but Squad 12 has heavier equipment," Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said.

He said the battalion chief reported the extrication took about 35 minutes.

According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, a caller reported heavy damage with entrapment; the crash involved two vehicles.

When the first units arrived, they found two patients walking from the first vehicle. One was transported to the hospital

The trapped driver in the SUV was airlifted by Aeromed 5 to Gulfcoast Hospital in Fort Myers.

In addition to Squad 12, Engine 7, Rescue 6, Rescue 12, Rescue 32 and Battalion 1 assisted on the call.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments