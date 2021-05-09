Rarely do we have an incident where both humans and animals are hurt at the same time. But that happened last Monday and produced the most-read story from our Website, YourSun.com.
As we seemingly write about every week, there was yet another fatal accident on River Road. In the latest accident, a Punta Gorda man was driving a dump truck full of rocks. He was traveling north on River Road when his front right tire blew out.
This caused the truck to go off the road and hit a power pole. When the crash occurred, the Punta Gorda man, 53, was ejected from the truck. He died, as well as a dog that was inside the truck.
River Road continues to claim lives, seemingly almost every week. The road is an I-75 connector but is only 2 lanes in some areas with no street lights. There are plans to have River Road widened and repaired but that could take years.
To read the full story of the latest accident, visit: bit.ly/2PTnvia
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 Guns, fentanyl, cocaine found in home
I’m pretty sure the photo that accompanied this story caused people’s jaws to drop. And then those same people shared the story and photo on social media, probably with a single line that said, “You got to read this!”
This story is about a search warrant that Charlotte County deputies served at the 400 block of Charlotte Street. Inside the home, they found a lot of guns, a lot of drugs and a ton of cash.
A man inside the home had a gun, cocaine and $1,000 in cash. As the search continued, deputies found “multiple” gun safes. Inside the largest safe were several weapons, including an AR-15, as well as 10 grams of mixed cocaine and fentanyl, 29 grams of cocaine, eight heroin pills and $5,800 in cash. A smaller safe yielded 12 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
The photo that deputies released to the media shows the guns, drugs and cash all placed next to each other. It’s one of those photos you want to share when you see it.
If you have’t read the story or seen the photo, visit: bit.ly/33jjbf9
3 Fatality reported at Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park
This story is in the Top Five for the second week, likely because the incident is so unusual.
A 63-year-old Punta Gorda man died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed. But the crash wasn’t so unusual. It was where it happened.
The man was at Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park in Punta Gorda. He had attempted a jump when he landed awkwardly and was thrown from his motorcycle. He died from his injuries.
To read the full story and see photos of the park, visit: bit.ly/3nXmuCy
4 North Port Police Forensic supervisor arrested on drug charges
Here is another example of something unusual capturing the attention of our readers, who then shared the story thousands of times.
In this case, the North Port Police Department’s forensic supervisor, Tracy Gold, 48, was arrested on six felony drug charges after another employee came forward with concerns.
Gold, who lives in Venice, was allegedly in possession of multiple prescription pill bottles in other people’s names. Her purse and a satchel bag were found at the police department, and police found 35 grams of oxycodone, 17.8 grams of hydromorphone, 19.2 grams of hydrocodone and small amounts of other drugs, according to the arrest report.
No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing. To real the initial story we wrote, visit: bit.ly/3eo8Yo1
5 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
Well, by golly, look at what story is still hanging around in the Top Five. Our daily COVID-19 update has been in the Top Five (usually at #1) nearly every week since March of last year. Only recently has the story been close to dropping out.
This daily update has the latest numbers of new local COVID-19 cases, as well as the latest numbers of those locally who have been vaccinated. If you’d like to get this daily update, sign up for Breaking News email alerts at: YourSun.com/newsletters
