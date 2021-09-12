FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

ENGLEWOOD -- Authorities have closed Wilmington Boulevard at Sunnybrook Road due to a vehicle crash involving serious injuries.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS is working to free a person reportedly trapped in a vehicle.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol is en route to investigate the crash.

