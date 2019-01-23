The SKY Family YMCA at Franz Ross in Port Charlotte is hosting Creative Creatures Art Classes every Tuesday and Thursday evenings for those kids ages 3-11 years old. These art classes are designed to encourage kids to express their creativity while having fun getting messy. Classes focus on painting, drawing and collage-making. Themes include abstract art, self-portraits, nature, cartoon-drawing, realism and floral design. For more information on the next session beginning Feb. 5, call 941-629-9622.
