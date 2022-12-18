Florida saw a 50-year low in crime rates by 2021, according to data compiled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Data from several counties was missing, however, since they are still in the process of transitioning from one system of crime tracking to another.
FDLE released their 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report earlier this month, which tracked an 8.3 percent drop in the statewide crime index.
This represents a drop in reported index crimes from about 466,000 reported index crimes in 2020 to roughly 427,000 such crimes in 2021 — about 38,524 fewer.
DeSoto County showed an 18.8 percent decrease on the county crime index list, while Sarasota County saw a 4.9 percent decrease in the same period.
Charlotte County had a crime index score of 1,943 for 2020 — well above DeSoto at 736 and well below Sarasota at 7,621 — but had no data for 2021.
Other counties were also missing data for 2021, including Alachua, Collier, Hernando and Manatee.
FDLE has noted that not all law enforcement agencies in the state have submitted 2021 because some are in the midst of transitioning from the old summary-based reporting system to the newer Florida Incident-Based Reporting System.
Lt. Dylan Renz, of the Punta Gorda Police Department, said that the older summary-based system was developed by the FBI in the 1930s. Under that system, only the most serious count would be recorded for statistics in crime tracking.
In the 1980s, a new system — the National Incident-Based Reporting System — was developed to reflect a broader amount of crime statistics information. Under NIBRS, up to 10 different charges can be recorded from a single incident and be reflected in the data.
Renz noted that Florida was one of the last states, along with California, to adopt the NIBRS collection system. Many agencies, including PGPD, have begun collecting NIBRS data and are in the process of becoming certified for it.
“We’re collecting the new updated data, but we can’t provide it to the state of Florida yet,” Renz said.
The data cited in the FDLE release is primarily drawn from the older summary-based reporting system.
In 2020, Charlotte County agencies recorded a single homicide, as well as 1,302 incidents of larceny, 32 reported cases of rape and 21 robberies.
DeSoto County saw a particular drop in cases of aggravated assault between 2020 to 2021 (going from 148 cases down to 90) and larceny (336 cases to 273).
DeSoto County also saw 4 cases of homicide in 2021, compared to 3 in 2020.
Sarasota County saw a marked drop in the number of larceny cases, which fell from 5,310 cases to 4,913 from 2020 to 2021. Homicides also slightly rose, from 7 in 2020 to 10 such cases the following year.
Crime statistical information by county includes all agencies operating within a county, including arrests by municipal police departments and state agencies like Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Under the old summary-based system, there were seven categories of crimes tracked — murder, sexual assault or rape, robbery, aggravated assault or stalking, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
Across the state, all categories of crime were noted to have decreased except for rape; according to the UCR, Florida saw 8,700 cases of rape reported in 2021, compared to 7,655 in 2020.
The report also listed that the vast majority of cases — 7,678 — involved fists, hands, or feet as the primary weapon of the assailant, as opposed to knives or firearms.
Homicide fell statewide from 1,293 in 2020 to 1,110 in 2021; in 889 of those 2021 cases, a firearm was the primary weapon used in the crime.
FDLE estimates that 29 agencies have completed the transition to FIBRS, while at least 140 are in the process of transitioning. Agencies will be able to backfill data from previous reporting periods as they fully transition.
Data recorded from FIBRS is expected to be posted online at a later date.
Data from the FDLE Annual Reports can be found at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/CJAB/UCR/Annual-Reports.
