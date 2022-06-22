PUNTA GORDA -- The defense attorney for a former deputy has filed a motion for comments his client made to law enforcement to be suppressed at trial.
Martin Allen, 41, was arrested on Valentine's Day last year by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for allegedly attempting to communicate with a minor for sexual contact.
During a court hearing on Tuesday, Judge Donald Mason set a timeline for the prosecution and defense in Allen's case to go to trial by mid-October.
Allen, a CCSO deputy himself for about 20 years, was fired shortly after he was charged with traveling to meet a minor and obscene communication by solicitation of a minor, both felony counts.
Over a period of 10 months in 2020 and 2021, Allen believed he was in communication with a 15-year-old girl for the purposes of sexual contact; at the time, he would have been 39 or 40 years old.
In reality, Allen had been communicating with a team of investigators pretending to be the teenager on the other end of the electronic conversation. The point person on communicating with Allen later turned over the records of their interactions to his superiors.
According to court documents, Allen's attorney — Michael G. Powell from Punta Gorda — filed a motion in April to suppress statements Allen made to his superiors from being introduced at a future trial.
Powell alleges in the motion that Allen met with his then-superiors at CCSO and questioned about his behavior, including an incident where he attempted to meet with what he believed to be a teenager.
"Within a period of time, (detectives) proceeded to take an approximate 40-minute taped interview with Martin Allen without any giving or reading of any Miranda warnings," read Powell's motion.
Powell noted in his motion that Allen was called into the CCSO office while he was employed as a deputy, and before the end of his current on-duty shift.
Since these statements were taken without making it clear to Allen that a criminal investigation was underway, Powell argues, nothing that he said to the detectives in that interrogation can be introduced in court.
On Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney Francine Hatfield Donnorummo filed a letter with the court regarding a possible alibi defense prepared by Allen and his attorney.
The letter cites Florida statute to inform Allen that he must provide his alibi to the prosecution no later than 10 days before the beginning of the trial phase.
She also noted that the defense must provide "specific information" as part of the filing, including the place where Allen may claim to have been and the names and addresses of any witnesses meant to help establish the alibi.
