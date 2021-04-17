The now-former director of education at Crossroads Hope Academy has been arrested on multiple sex-related charges.
Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 30, 1000 block of Webster Ave., Port Charlotte, was arrested Friday on six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, authoritative figure soliciting sexual conduct with a student and interference with custody of a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. She was being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Crossroads Hope Academy, located in eastern Charlotte County, is a nonprofit home and school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements.
Crossroads Hope Academy Executive John Davidson issued the following statement Saturday:
"Our primary responsibility at Crossroads Hope Academy is to keep our kids safe. In late November, staff brought concerns about Ms. Burgess’ behavior toward some of the kids to our attention. We immediately called the Child Abuse Hotline and placed her on administrative leave and subsequently terminated her employment.
"The Florida Department of Children and Families requires extensive background screening before a potential employee is allowed to work at Crossroads. Nevertheless, we are always diligent in overseeing our staff and monitoring their interactions with our students. In the eight years we have operated as a foster home, this is the first time we have faced these issues. We are shocked and saddened by the allegations and will cooperate with authorities, and we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our kids first.
"There will be no further comments pending the ongoing investigation."
Burgess was employed for about five months.
Very little information was available Saturday, though the court file reveals a public defender was assigned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.