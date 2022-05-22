PUNTA GORDA — Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit group foster home for teenage boys located off Bermont Road, will soon have an additional site in Punta Gorda.
The Board of Directors for Crossroads has purchased the former Compass Center at 2208 Castillo Ave., which used to be a state juvenile justice facility called Kelly Hall. The 13,000-square-foot residential facility, located on five acres, will allow the nonprofit to double its capacity within the following year, said John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads.
Crossroads Hope Academy is home to 24 boys between the ages of 12 and 17 who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system. The new facility allows them to house 24 more boys.
”These are kids who are in need of guidance, support and love. We take in these boys and offer them a stable home – for most it is the first stable home they have ever known. Our specially trained staff works to retrieve these kids from despair and help them grow and transition into well-adjusted and self-sufficient adults,” said Davidson.
Crossroads paid $200,000 — raised through donations — for the property valued at $1.2 million thanks to a state land grant, according to Davidson.
As of the end of April, there were more than 21,000 children in foster care in the state of Florida, of which about 12% are males 12 years and older. Crossroads Hope Academy receives an average of 89 placement referrals every month for its current 24-bed facility on the Babcock Ranch Preserve. That’s 89 young men who do not fit in to traditional foster care settings and who need specialized care to heal from the traumas they have endured — care that only a place like Crossroads can provide, according to a Crossroads statement.
”Of those 89 referrals, we are only able to take in four to six new youth every month. The need for our services is great,” Davidson explained.
“We’ve been searching for a facility to expand into for nearly five years,” said Duncan Scarry, president of Crossroads’ board of directors. “Through the hard work of the Crossroads team and the generosity of the community, we’ve finally been able to achieve this goal. Now Crossroads will be able to help more and more boys who are in desperate need. I can’t thank our team and community enough.”
If you would like to support the nonprofit’s HOPE Grows Campaign, visit www.crossroadspg.org/hope-grows.
For additional information on the Castillo Campus and what it means for the future of Crossroads Hope Academy, contact John Davidson at 941-628-2741 or email him at john@crossroadspg.org.
