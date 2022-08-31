More than 200 community leaders, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members and guests celebrated the new Crossroads Hope Academy with a ribbon cutting. The newly acquired and remodeled facility will house 25 foster teenage boys.
Garrett Kizer, Crossroads Hope Academy Board member, and Executive Director John Davidson discuss details of the new Crossroads Hope Academy facility.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
More than 200 community leaders, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members and guests celebrated the new Crossroads Hope Academy with a ribbon cutting. The newly acquired and remodeled facility will house 25 foster teenage boys.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
One of the dorm rooms at the Crossroads Hope Academy/Nix Campus in Punta Gorda. The newly remodeled facility will house 24 teenage foster boys.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Crossroads Hope Academy Board President Duncan Scarry, board member Garrett Kizer, and Executive Director John Davidson.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
A newly remodeled room at the Crossroads Hope Academy/Nix Campus in Punta Gorda. The newly remodeled facility will house 24 teenage foster boys.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Executive Director John Davidson and Realtor Danny Nix chat in a newly remodeled bedroom at the Crossroads Hope Academy/Nix campus facility.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Crossroads Academy Executive Director John Davidson addresses the crowd at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for the new campus.
“The Punishers,” a law-enforcement motorcycle club, present Executive Director John Davidson and Development Director Liz Green a check for $1,200 for the new Crossroads Hope Academy/Nix campus.
PUNTA GORDA — About 200 came to Crossroads Hope Academy's ribbon-cutting Tuesday at a new second campus that will house and educate 24 boys ages 12 to 17.
Like the original campus on Bermont Road, that also serves 24 teens, the new 13,000-square-foot facility will be home to another two-dozen boys who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system.
The new campus doubles the number of boys Crossroads can help.
Last spring, Crossroads' Board of Directors purchased the former Compass Center at 2208 Castillo Ave., which used to be a state juvenile justice facility called Kelly Hall.
Liz Green, community relations director for Crossroads, said the inspection of the facility went well and the first boys will probably transfer to the new facility in October.
The number of foster boys needing a place to live is greater than Crossroads' capacity.
"We get 80 to 90 referrals per month," Crossroads director John Davidson said.
Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, he some 80% of the youths at the academy have suffered some sort of trauma, and 90% have post traumatic stress disorder.
He recounted some of the youths' stories in his book "Fostering Hope," the proceeds of which are being donated to the nonprofit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Davidson gave a shout out to those who were instrumental in the purchase of the new facility.
"This would not be possible without Danny Nix," he said, referring to a local commercial Realtor who, along with his wife Carla, make up the Nix Team at Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty.
Davidson explained that Danny Nix brokered the deal and did not take any commission for the purchase, which saved Crossroads Hope Academy thousands.
Green said the property was originally valued at around $2 million.
Crossroads paid $200,000 — raised through donations — for the property thanks to a state land grant, Davidson said.
He said Crossroads' board President Duncan Scarry championed the project and pushed for the purchase of the new facility, which will be called the Nix campus, Davidson said.
Staff members, volunteers, members and candidates for the Punta Gorda City Council, clergy, neighbors, representatives from nonprofits and others came to the event to tour the facility and enjoy a light buffet and beverages prior to the ribbon-cutting in front of the entrance.
The board had searched for a facility to expand for about five years.
Because of the new campus, Crossroads now needs more volunteers, Davidson told the crowd.
"We need mentors, tutors to help with cooking," he said.
Physical items and cash are needed as well.
"We would love to have a pool table," Green said.
Also on Crossroads' "wish list" are a few bistro tables or high tops that can seat up to four. They would be used during birthday parties.
The facility already has other furniture, and the Wyvern Hotel which was recently renovated, is donating dressers so each boy will have one of his own.
While the biggest need is cash for the nonprofit, a volunteer contractor could provide a priority need: Green said Crossroads needs to create a private therapy counseling room and for that a wall would have to be erected to close off the space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.