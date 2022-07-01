PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners want to do a major revamp of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County.
No decisions were made at Tuesday's meeting. However, commissioner did agree that the facility — opened in 1965 — needs a lot of work due to issues like inefficient electrical and A/C systems, as well as bringing the facility up to current building codes.
"It’s been nine months since the center was dropped in our lap," Commissioner Vice Chair Christopher Constance said. "We’re not closing it. We’re not selling it. We’re not developing it. We’re going to have the Cultural Center 2.0. We want to get this right."
Commissioners' discussion was part of a project update from the Charlotte Community Foundation.
The foundation is pursuing a consultant study to determine the facility's future regarding potential programming and other uses for the campus, located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
The center closed in November 2021. The organization overseeing the facility at the time had lost its operational nonprofit status.
In December, CCF offered to find an outside consultant to conduct a needs assessment study to keep the center alive going into the future. The group is using funds from a local estate donation to the foundation to hire the consultant.
"I think we’ve all been positive of wanting to see the rebirth of the center," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "The consultant will take a look at was good that we were doing at the center. What were some things that we weren’t doing and might be good to have? What are some new ideas that will help breathe some life into it?"
Foundation Executive Director Ashley Maher told commissioners her team has looked locally and throughout the U.S. for the right consultant.
"This is very important to not only our board and our team, but also in making sure we do this right for the community," she said. "At this time we are pretty confident with the consultant that we want to move forward with; however, that requires a contract with them and our board approval on that."
The foundation plans to officially announce the consultant in the next few weeks.
The center was a local hot spot for the community over the years — especially for senior citizens — offering conference and event space rental, a professional theater, and courses in everything from card games to language and computer skills.
Maher said the consultants will be working "internally" during the summer months.
"They will meet with (county) administration and take reports on what’s been at the Cultural Center for the last few decades and start to organize the state the center is currently in and from there, design the charrette process," she said.
In September, possibly October, the foundation hopes to begin hosting charrettes to gain public input.
"We are very aware that not all residents are here in September, but we knew we’d have even less in the summer," Maher said. "So, the consultants will have the ability to have remote options as well as input to be submitted by residents who are not here."
The foundation wants to have recommendations and reports ready to present for commissioners in early winter before the end of the year.
Commissioners discussed keeping some portions of the building — the library, some classrooms and the theater — for historic designation.
"(There is a) total inefficient layout of the facility and probably because of the hodgepodge of additions that took place over the years," Commission Chair Bill Truex said. "Maybe the theater is a salvageable unit that would be a cornerstone of a historic presence."
But most of the other rooms would be more cost-efficient to tear down.
"The way they’re done, a bulldozer would take most of that out and create a lot more efficiencies and I do believe that we’d be able to, in time, add additional things, and opportunities there to serve the community in different ways," Truex said.
