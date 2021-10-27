PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Cultural Center, a landmark institution from the community's founding years, may close within the next two weeks.
Charlotte County commissioners voiced objections Tuesday to giving the center $300,000 — the amount requested in a letter from Charlotte County Cultural Center Executive Director Stephen Carter.
In the letter, Carter told county staff that — without the funding assistance assured by Wednesday — the center would start to close operations on Nov. 8.
The issue was not a part of the county's official agenda Tuesday, but the county provided The Daily Sun with correspondence from Carter and the center's Board of Directors.
"Prior to COVID our model was working well and we were offering over 12,000 events per year and welcoming over 500,000 visitors a year to the Cultural Center," Carter wrote on Oct. 4.
But COVID required closing the center in 2020 during the time when it makes most of its money, he said. Although the center has reopened and also received federal aid, fear by local elders over new virus variants has kept activities low.
"Cancellations are continuing and our fixed costs continue to rise," Carter wrote.
Reached for comment by phone, Carter said Wednesday he had not been contacted by the county. Before The Daily Sun could ask about current operations, Carter hung up.
The Cultural Center was built in the late 1960s in the Parkside neighborhood on Aaron Street. Local historians say it was formed because the newly retired residents in the newly constructed homes in the 1950s found they had nothing to do.
The developer, General Development Corp., participated in the beginning of what was then called Port Charlotte University for adult education. The Port Charlotte Library began then as well, and will not be affected by whatever happens to the Cultural Center, county staff told The Daily Sun.
Sometimes using sales tax financing, the center has been expanded 13 times from its original size. It has a theater, classroom space, a cafeteria and meeting rooms.
General Development Corp. in the beginning deeded the original building to the county. State bonds funded by racetrack betting provided much of the construction funding along with donations.
Center operations are not funded by the county. It is a nonprofit and is responsible for the interior of the building. The website shows a number of performances scheduled for the theater along with classes and other activities.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the theater does not provide what contemporary performances need in terms of technology. Many performances are scheduled, however, into next year.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he would be willing to consider small loans to the center, but not without more information about the center's business or operations plan.
County Administrator Hector Flores raised the issue after the regular agenda. Doherty noted commissioners had been informed of the situation in their individual meetings with staff.
"Over the past couple of weeks in my conversations with their Executive Director Stephen Carter, I've said there's definitely an interest in some details on how they would move forward from a business perspective and programming perspective," Hector told commissioners. "We did not feel we got enough detail, just as we'd ask any nonprofit."
He said he would be denying the request Wednesday, but wanted "head nods" from the commission.
Correspondence shows Carter provided 2018 tax documentation of about $1.8 million in income. The letter also gives a brief listing of some monthly financial figures saying the center is now losing about $32,000 a month. To increase income, the center has proposed five price increases: theater tickets, membership, class costs, rental rates and cafe prices.
This was not enough for the county, however.
"I think it's important for the community to understand that our administrator has been working very hard with the executive director to try to understand ... as far as where it's going," Doherty said. "There's no information as to what their real projections are."
Deutsch said he was frustrated and disappointed. He first first attended the center 50 years ago.
"They gave us an ultimatum," Deutsch said. "I don't think we have to respond to it."
Commission Chair Bill Truex said said he didn't "support throwing taxpayer dollars into something that I see as a sinking ship."
"There's been some knowledge that they were not successfully achieving their funding needs," Truex said. "They weren't making modifications to their business plan to see if they could stop the ship from sinking."
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the county does not fund nonprofits.
"We're not in the business to set up card games and a thrift shop and a cafeteria," he said of the center's activities.
The pandemic, which had many older people isolating, probably sealed the fate of the center, Commissioner Chris Constance noted. He requested that the topic of the future of the building be placed on the agenda for the commission's Nov. 9 meeting.
"There's a cost to shutting it down," he said.
