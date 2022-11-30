PUNTA GORDA - Eight piano players who form The Two Piano Group will reunite Sunday for a holiday concert of Christmas music.
But missing will be the original Steinway baby grands that the piano group used for its many performances at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, which closed in 2021 after operating for 61 years.
The original pianos were bequeathed to the Cultural Center in 1989 by musician Don Eddy, said Judy Kaff, one of the original members of The Two Piano Group and its president.
"The deal was that the Cultural Center would house these pianos for the use of the group," Kaff said. "They (Cultural Center staff) would tune and maintain the pianos, and the group would perform usually around three concerts a year, and donate the proceeds to the Cultural Center."
Fellow pianist and member of The Two Piano Group, Sonja Rozier, whose husband Al Rozier is also in the group, said the group was able to rehearse on the pianos at the Cultural Center.
"Things marched along pretty well for about 20 years until the pandemic hit, which closed the Cultural Center and shut down entry to the music room and all practices and concerts," Kaff said.
However, the group was still able to practice through the pandemic.
Later, "we were told the future of the center was in doubt and that we could only have access when the director was there," Kaff said.
But the director wasn't present when the group wanted to practice, "effectively shutting off access to musicians," she said.
Kaff said the group heard the pianos were being appraised.
"I requested access to check out the music room and the pianos. While the building was under lock and key, I was granted access and discovered that the grands were no longer there."
Kaff called the incident "mysterious," and said after calling Cultural Center executive director Stephen Carter, "he told me they had been appraised and valued at not much and were sold or moved to some outfit up in St. Petersburg."
"So, the pianos are no longer there, and the group is left without a venue, much less two matching grands to perform and practice on," Kaff said.
Enter Joan Byron, music and concert series director for First Presbyterian Church, who invited The Two Piano Group to perform.
The church has a baby grand piano in its sanctuary, and it will move its other one from the fellowship hall, allowing a two-piano venue, Kaff said.
Still, The Two Piano Group longs for the Steinways, said original member Sonja Rozier who, along with her husband Al Rozier, will also be performing with Kaff, Cecil Buchinger, Linda Moreau, Angela Navarro, and new members Marissa Francisco and Beth Khamis.
She said the Steinways were unique and important, in that they had consecutive numbers for their manufacturing dates.
"Their soundboards were made out of the same (piece of) wood, so they sounded alike," Rozier said.
According to Steinway's website, only solid Sitka spruce is used for all the company's pianos. The wood offers the most resonance and quality of sound.
In order to get ready for the concert, the pianists have been practicing at the Roziers' home.
"My husband's retirement to himself was two grand pianos; the man is so happy," said Sonja Rozier, who added the downside is that the pianos take up most of her living room.
"My friends said he should have built me a bigger house for those pianos," she said, laughing.
If you go: First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Dec. 4 (Sunday) at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but a goodwill offering of $15 or whatever you can afford, is suggested.
