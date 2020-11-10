The Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting a bluegrass show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature the following bands: Swinging Bridge, Duck Wallow Lane, and HWY 41 South.
Admission is $10 per person or $5 with membership. Memberships are $15 per year per person. You must be at least 18 years old.
The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater located at 2280 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte.
Before the show starts there will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, 5 string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session.
For more information, visit www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Mark Horn at 941-219-2256 or send an email to mchorn320@gmail.com.
