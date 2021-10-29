PORT CHARLOTTE — After 61 years, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County is closing — with just a few weeks notice to the public.
Director Stephen Carter still hopes for some financial assistance from Charlotte County, but after an unofficial denial from commissioners, the center’s Board of Directors issued a shutdown timeline.
A Billy Joel tribute band on Nov. 6 will be the last event in the theater, the center announced in a written statement. The center will then close on Nov. 8.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Donna Barrett, who was sales and marketing manager for the center until 2013, when she left to be director of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
“The friendships that were made, the magic that happened,” she said. “My heart will break if I hear it closes, because I have such fond memories.”
The Board of Directors issued a statement Thursday describing a timeline of refunds and closures. If no action is taken by Nov. 8, the center will be contacting and arranging for refunds for anyone who has tickets for an event or other payments for future activities at the center.
Commissioners have arranged to discuss at the next meeting what happens to the building, which the county owns. That meeting is Nov. 9.
The center is about 20 years into a 40-year lease with the county, Carter said. The terms of the no-rent lease are that the county maintains the outside of the 93,000-square-foot facility and the center, the inside. Sometime after the 2000 lease, the county invested $6.4 million in renovating and expanding the building using resident-approved sales tax dollars, according to Communication Manager Brian Gleason.
In conversation with The Daily Sun, Carter left room for hope Friday, saying the center is still taking ticket reservations until Nov. 8, when it will take final steps if necessary. Many people are contacting him, he said, with positive messages of support.
That hope is that the county commission will change its mind and grant the center $300,000. That’s what the center’s Board of Directors determined it needed to make it through the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
The Charlotte County Board of Commission brought up the off-topic situation at a meeting Tuesday, leading to an unofficial denial of the grant. Carter told The Daily Sun he had no idea the commissioners had made this decision, because it was not listed on the agenda.
“We were waiting for that answer,” he said.
One key factor not mentioned during the commissioner’s debate was that the center was asking for assistance out of the county’s $36.6 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan. That center asked the county if that would be possible, Carter said. County staff told him that they did not know, Carter said, and then he never heard anything more.
“Our question for them was, yes or no, would this apply to us?” Carter said.
Gleason told The Daily Sun that the issue of whether the county could use its federal aid is not relevant, given the commission’s denial.
“(T)he denial makes the source a moot point,” he wrote in an email.
Gleason also noted the county is still waiting its own guidance from the federal government on how it can spend the $36.6 million.
The pandemic has devastated the center, which serves mostly senior citizens in the region. One way it makes money is on performances in its theater, which Carter said has state-of-the-art equipment, contrary to statements by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
During the pandemic, many groups canceled performances and activities at the center, Carter said. They have also been reluctant to attend indoor performances. Given the uncertainty with the pandemic, which seems to rise and fall unpredictably now, the center is still not back to where it was before 2020, Carter said.
Before the pandemic, the center was doing well, with 500,000 visitors per year and 12,000 events. It had 22 people on its payroll along with legions of volunteers.
“The board has always made sure the Center was being run in a fiscally responsible manner,” the center’s statement reads.
The idea of the center began in the early 1960s when the newly formed Port Charlotte was just being dug out of the landscape. The first arrivals — retirees or Florida transplants up north — were looking for something to do in what was then a sleepy cross roads. General Development Corp. started some activities at a location on Easy Street, but eventually, donated land at the current site on Aaron Street.
Local volunteers took over and accomplished the rest — including building the current facility, which has grown to include classrooms, retail and dining space.
