T-Birds of all colors lined the parking lot of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County on Saturday to raise funds for the center's operations.

Cultural Center raises funds at classic car show

The Cultural Center of Charlotte County held a car show fundraiser Saturday to help recover financially from the pandemic.

Executive Director Stephen Carter hosted the fundraiser, knowing the community can't get enough of those classic cars.

But the turnout was even better than he expected. 

Capt. Israel Roseno of the Salvation Army judged the classic cars.

"We're judging the paint, quality and craftsmanship of the cars," said Capt. Israel Roseno of the Salvation Army. "We're trying to find the story behind each one."

While judging took place, spectator and Port Charlotte resident Debbie Triantafel contemplated getting her own flashy car.

Debbie Trintafel, of Port Charlotte, has always admired T-Birds ... though she really wants a Camaro.


"I was thinking of getting a Camaro someday. I mean, why not? I've always loved car shows," she said. 

The Trailbirds of Southwest Florida also brought their T-Birds to participate in the fundraiser.

Carl Herring, of Port Charlotte, brought his 2002 T-Bird to show off at the fundraiser.

Carl Herring, of Port Charlotte, shows off his 2002 Thunderbird.

"It's got 20,000 miles on it, I haven't even broke it in yet," he said.

Many donations were made by participants and spectators, enough to get the center back on its feet.

“Being executive director of the center has been challenging, especially over the past year,” Carter said. “We are ready to get things going again."

