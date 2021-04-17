Cultural Center raises funds at classic car show

T-Birds of all colors lined the parking lot of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County on Saturday to raise funds for the center's operations.
Executive Director Stephen Carter hosted the fundraiser, knowing the community can't get enough of those classic cars.
But the turnout was even better than he expected.
"We're judging the paint, quality and craftsmanship of the cars," said Capt. Israel Roseno of the Salvation Army. "We're trying to find the story behind each one."
While judging took place, spectator and Port Charlotte resident Debbie Triantafel contemplated getting her own flashy car.
"I was thinking of getting a Camaro someday. I mean, why not? I've always loved car shows," she said.
The Trailbirds of Southwest Florida also brought their T-Birds to participate in the fundraiser.
Carl Herring, of Port Charlotte, brought his 2002 T-Bird to show off at the fundraiser.
"It's got 20,000 miles on it, I haven't even broke it in yet," he said.
Many donations were made by participants and spectators, enough to get the center back on its feet.
“Being executive director of the center has been challenging, especially over the past year,” Carter said. “We are ready to get things going again."
